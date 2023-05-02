Former Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan has filed a lawsuit regarding his torn ACL in 2020.

He's filing a lawsuit against doctors and medics who performed surgery on his ACL as he believes they performed the wrong procedures on his knee. He suffered the injury in Week 6 of the 2020 season in an overtime victory against the Houston Texans, and it hindered the rest of his playing career.

Lewan spoke about the incident on "Bussin' with the boys" and publicly announced the lawsuit:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’m in an unfortunate circumstance where I have had to file a lawsuit against the people and entities that are involved with my surgery from October 2020. I wanted to take this opportunity on this podcast to let all of you know what’s been going on with my life.

"Fans that have followed my career, seeing those years before the ACL surgery and then after the ACL surgery, kinda wondering what in the hell is happening with Lewan. A lot of times there are areas for vulnerability and I really wanted to make sure that I was able to share this with you guys. Because since 2020, this has sucked.”

Taylor Lewan @TaylorLewan77 There have been a lot of questions regarding the future of my career in the NFL.



Although this doesn’t answer every question, I believe it’s important for you all to know what’s transpired since my ACL Surgery in October of 2020 There have been a lot of questions regarding the future of my career in the NFL.Although this doesn’t answer every question, I believe it’s important for you all to know what’s transpired since my ACL Surgery in October of 2020 https://t.co/nVtFNAKjcG

Lewan made three straight Pro Bowls earlier in his career from 2016-2018. He was then suspended for the first four games of the 2019 season, and then suffered the injury the following season in 2020.

Taylor Lewan net worth: How much is the Dolphins target worth in 2023?

Taylor Lewan during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Tennessee Titans

According to multiple sources, Taylor Lewan has a net worth of about $17 million. His net worth comes from his football earnings, endorsements, and investments.

He now runs a podcast called "Bussin' with the Boys" on Barstool Sports with former teammate Will Compton.

Through nine seasons in the NFL, Lewan has earned $82.1 million, according to spotrac.com.

Lewan suffered another knee injury in 2022 that sat him out for the year. He announced his retirement shortly after the Tennessee Titans released him on February 10, 2023.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes