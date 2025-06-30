Dolphins' Tyreek Hill unhappy after Jalen Ramsey announces Steelers trade

Tyreek Hill was left confused after the Miami Dolphins finally pulled the trigger and traded Jalen Ramsey away. The Super Bowl champion cornerback's future at Hard Rock Stadium became a major topic of discussion in the 2025 offseason, with multiple teams, including the LA Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and Seattle Seahawks, expressing interest in acquiring his services.

The Pittsburgh Steelers stepped in and completed the move on Monday, receiving Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, while sending All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a pick swap to Miami. Ramsey himself broke the news on X, sharing a short message to announce his new team.

"Break my own news! #HereWeGo @steelers."

Tyreek Hill reacted to the news with a popular GIF of Will Smith on "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" show, lamenting that he was left alone after Ramsey was shipped to Pittsburgh.

Jalen Ramsey only spent two seasons with Miami after playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019 through 2019, when he was traded to the LA Rams. He joined the Dolphins in 2023, playing 27 games and racking up 82 tackles, one sack and five interceptions for 59 yards.

Coming off an 8-9 record, the Dolphins made some roster changes in the offseason, and Ramsey is now one of them.

Tyreek Hill vowed to convince Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins to extend partnership

A couple of weeks ago, during Fanatics Fest, Tyreek Hill addressed the Jalen Ramsey-Miami Dolphins situation. He was against the idea of letting the cornerback go and even vowed to hang out with Ramsey to try to keep him in South Florida.

"I'm going to hangout with Ramsey today, so I'm going to get him back," Hill said. "Full-court press, I'm getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey.

"I don't care what they say — tampering, whatever — we need Ramsey. He's a dog. He's one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That's what he doesn't get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man."

Hill's efforts were unsuccessful, but the Dolphins are getting something in return for the disgruntled defender. Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the best players in his position. Additionally, getting a 2027 fifth-round pick for a 2027 seventh-rounder could help the Dolphins add more talent to their squad.

Hill's future was also in the air, at some point, but he's now focused on the 2025 season.

