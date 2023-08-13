Dolphins WR Braxton Berrios' ex Sophia Culpo alerts fans to catfishing attempt over fake Hinge profile

Having broken up with Braxton Berrios, it is not a surprise that Sophia Culpo might be looking at new love. She might even make a Hinge profile for that. With that being common knowledge, it turned out that there was indeed someone claiming to be her on Hinge.

Luckily, though, Oliviva Culpo saw that someone had used her image and was trying to catfish others. She made her fans aware of that and said she does not have a Hinge account. She was also sarcastically appreciative of the imposter for using an image that genuinely mimicked how she would spend time on the weekend.

She replied to the image saying it was a "typical Sunday" by stating,

"Happy Saturday:)... Oh also, I don't have a hinge. This IS how I would spend a Sunday night though so good research mr. catfish"

Sophia Culpo screenshot

Braxton Berrios' cheating allegations might have made Sophia Culpo more aware of potential pitfalls

Sophia Culpo certainly seemed to be keen to make other people aware that there was someone trying to catfish them on Hinge. After all, her recent breakup with Braxton Berrios might have made her more empathetic to other people falling for something not genuine.

While Braxton Berrios has claimed it was a healthy split up in January of this year, she said it happened because he was involved with someone else. He had posted on his Instagram story that they moved on because things were not working out and no one else, other than the former couple, was involved in the decision.

However, she obliterated that timeline by posting pictures of them still together in February, well after he claimed that they had stopped dating. She alleged that things broke up between the two of them after she caught Berrios making out with another woman at the end of a Drake concert.

While Sophia Culpo has moved on from Braxton Berrios, he too seemed to be hitting off for a moment with Alix Earle after his move from the New York Jets to the Miami Dolphins. Now with his third AFC East team, the former Super Bowl-winner with the New England Patriots was supposedly getting close to the TikTok star, but she has said that it is not a relationship they are in, even though they are in contact.

It makes an intriguing tale among the three of them. But although she might not be on Hinge, Sophia Culpo seems to be on the lookout for a new romantic partner having ditched the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.