Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill celebrates 31st birthday with bold message for rivals

Even the best NFL cornerbacks sees him as a nightmare to defend, but it seems fans haven’t seen the best of Tyreek Hill yet. On his 31st birthday on Saturday, the Miami Dolphins star receiver had a message for the team’s fans while putting opposing NFL defenses on notice for next season.

"This will be my best year yet dolfans," Hill tweeted.

It can be considered a bold statement, given the numbers he has put up since getting traded to Miami from the Kansas City Chiefs in March 2022. Hill has recorded 1,200+ yards through the air in four of his last five NFL regular-seasons, including two of his last three in Miami. However, the five-time first-team All-Pro, is coming off a difficult year, racking up 959 receiving yards on 81 catches as he and his team missed the playoffs for the first time in his NFL career.

It was after a spectacular 2023 campaign as he had a career-high 1,799 yards receiving and 13 touchdown catches. He became the first player in the Super Bowl era to reach 1,000 receiving yards by the eighth game of the season. When the 2024 campaign concluded, he was ranked as the best player in the league on the list of the NFL’s top 100 Players of 2024.

In his first two seasons with the Dolphins, Hill had over 1,700 receiving yards.

Tyreek Hill’s motivation for 2025

When Tyreek Hill came to Miami in a blockbuster deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, he got a huge paycheck. He signed for four years and $120 million, with $72 million guaranteed, which made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

However, that contract is coming to an end at the end of the 2025 season, and Hill still seems motivated to keep playing. When a player is nearing the end of a deal, it's often the motivation he needs to put forth a tremendous effort and show his worth.

Hill’s earned his pay in Miami even though his numbers were lower than usual in 2024 and he hasn’t gotten a Super Bowl ring with another team besides Kansas City. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls without him while making it to three in a row. It may be eating away at Hill and makes him want to take the Dolphins to the promised land and show just how valuable a player he is and the kind of impact he can have.

The Dolphins’ last Super Bowl title was in 1973.

