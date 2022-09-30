“I’m going to find you” – Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill goes full Taken after claiming Bengals coach disrespected him 

Tyreek Hill is no stranger to trash-talking players on opposing NFL teams leading up to a matchup. He was at it again ahead of the Miami Dolphins' Week 4 clash on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. This time, his target was Eli Apple, a Bengals cornerback also well known for his trash talk.

Hill and Apple went back and forth on social media, as well as in interviews leading up to the Week 4 game between the two teams. Hill may have gotten the last laugh in this battle, for now at least. His play on the football field Thursday night spoke for itself. He recorded a massive 10 receptions for 160 yards, despite the Dolphins suffering their first loss of the 2022 NFL season.

Tyreek Hill revealed after the game that Apple wasn't the only one on his apparent hit list this week. He claimed that a member of the Bengals coaching staff spoke to him in a disrespectful way and made comments that he was offended by. Hill declined to get specific about which Bengals coach it was or what exactly was said that upset him.

Here's the message he sent out to the coach during an interview with CBS:

"Whatever coach that is, I'm going to find you and have a... conversation. I felt disrespected as a man."

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Tyreek Hill was unhappy with an unspecified Bengals coach who spoke to him in objectionable way. Hill declined to say what was said, but told CBS-4 and others that "whatever coach that is, I'm going to find you and have a... conversation. I felt disrespected as a man." Tyreek Hill was unhappy with an unspecified Bengals coach who spoke to him in objectionable way. Hill declined to say what was said, but told CBS-4 and others that "whatever coach that is, I'm going to find you and have a... conversation. I felt disrespected as a man."

It's unknown what was said to Hill to make him feel disrespected, or what his plan of action currently is for any sort of retaliation. But if he plans to use his production on the football field to back up his trash talk, he's doing an excellent job so far.

Tyreek Hill is off to a scorching start to the 2022 NFL season with the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill was acquired by the Dolphins via trade with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the 2022 season. The superstar wide receiver left Patrick Mahomes to provide emerging quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with another proven weapon to work with.

Early returns have been extremely encouraging for the Dolphins as Hill has been one of the most dominant wide receivers this season. In just four games with his new team, Hill has recorded a massive 31 receptions for 477 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging an incredible 119.3 yards per game and 15.4 yards per reception.

While Tyreek Hill has provided a major boost to the Dolphins offense, his production is business as usual by his own standards. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first six seasons in the NFL, all with the Chiefs, while also being selected as a first-team All-Pro in three of them.

We will see if he can continue his incredible form.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit CBS and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far