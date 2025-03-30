Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill ignites trade rumors with cryptic posts ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Tyreek Hill hinted at wanting out of the Miami Dolphins after their loss at the woeful New York Jets in the 2024 regular-season finale. Almost three months later, and as the draft looms, he is doing it again.

On Sunday afternoon, the eight-time Pro Bowl wide receiver made several responses to a couple of posts asking if he would be a viable trade target.

He walked back his earlier comments in late January in a streaming video, saying that they came out of the "frustration" of having a losing record for the first time in his career:

"I bust my ass every day, so I deserve to feel like that. I deserve to have some kind of opinion. S***, y'all just want me to say, 'Oh, well, get 'em next year?' Nah, f*** that. We've got to come back. S***, we got to put some pressure on motherf***ers, like, hey, bruh, y'all got to fix this s***, come on.

"Add some motherf***ing dogs in this b****. I compete, I love to compete."

Proposed Tyreek Hill trade to 49ers draws criticism

On Friday, Bleacher Report's Mitch Milani listed a bevy of trade destinations for Tyreek Hill. One of them was the San Francisco 49ers, who have been reportedly regretting extending Brandon Aiyuk for four years and $120 million after seeking to unload him:

"Why not swap them? ...(Hill) is four years older, so if the Niners want to maintain competitiveness in the next couple of years and feel like they haven't gotten the most out of the contract, Miami is looking to slightly rebuild around Tua (Tagovailoa), they could add a younger receiver, and the Niners could go for it with Brock Purdy in 2025, 2026 and add Tyreek Hill."

The proposal drew a negative response from Scott Salomon, who wrote that acquiring an expensive wideout with a win-now mentality (Hill is due $28 million this year) clashed with general manager John Lynch's current cost-cutting measures that may ensure another playoff absence:

"Dolphins general manager Chris Grier might have been born in the morning, but it wasn't yesterday morning. ... It’s a made-up idea that makes no sense."

"Cheetah" had 81 catches for 959 yards – both worsts as a Dolphin – and six touchdowns, tied for a career-worst.

