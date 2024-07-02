  • NFL
  • Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking for new contract after Justin Jefferson's $140,000,0000 deal sets high bar in WR market

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking for new contract after Justin Jefferson's $140,000,0000 deal sets high bar in WR market

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jul 02, 2024 20:06 GMT
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking for new contract after Justin Jefferson
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill looking for new contract after Justin Jefferson's $140,000,0000 deal sets high bar in WR market (Image Credit: Getty Images Library)

Tyreek Hill has come out and said that he wants a new contract too after Justin Jefferson reset the wide receiver market with a $140 million deal. The contract for the Vikings star runs for four years, which means that the average annual value is $35 million.

The Dolphins star was the benchmark at one time when he signed a four-year deal back in 2022 totaling $120 million for an average annual value of $30 million. But with the wave of new contracts, led by Justin Jefferson and joined by the likes of A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown in that bracket, Tyreek Hill's current contract is arguably underpaying him.

And the Miami star made the same case stating that he wants something commensurate. He congratulated the ones who have gotten a new deal, including his teammate Jaylen Waddle, and said he would like to get a fresh contract done, especially since he is 30 years old. He commented,

“I’m very excited to like just be a part of the old wave, which was $30 million, and Justin Jefferson came and surpassed that, man. So, very proud of those guys, happy for obviously my teammate Waddle getting his new deal. For guys like me, that’s great. I’m 30 years old, also looking for a new deal. So, very, very excited to see where I fit into that category. It’s amazing.”

How much should Tyreek Hill receive in light of Justin Jefferson's contract?

Tyreek Hill has more than 1,700 yards in each of his last two seasons, demonstrating remarkable consistency. But whether it gets him close to Justin Jefferson is debatable.

The Vikings receiver had more than 1,600 yards in 2023, and 1,800 yards-plus in 2022. Last season, he had more than 1,000 yards in just 10 games, which pro-rated would lead to more than 1,700 yards in a full season. He is also just 25 years old.

Tyreek Hill had more than 1,200 yards in his last season with the Chiefs, in 2023, which was significantly less than what Justin Jefferson had in the same year. But his consistency has been as good, or better given his reliable presence on the field, than the Vikings star.

Therefore, the Dolphins star should get close to the league-maximum if he signs a new deal, in terms of average annual value. Factoring in his age, though, it is most likely to be a three-year deal rather than four. A contract for three years worth $100-105 million should be a realistic target for the Cheetah.

Edited by Rit Nanda
