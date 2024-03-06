Before the 2023 NFL season, Tyreek Hill set a goal to become the first wide recevier to clock 2000 receiving yards in the regular season. He was on pace until an ankle injury suffered during the Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans spoiled his plans.

On "The Pivot" podast, the Miami Dolphins receiver looked back at his season and spoke on missing out on his promise of 2000 receiving yards.

"Mentally it was tough, man, for me," Hill said. "Obviously, I have set out goals, individual goals for myself. ... So when it happened, my adrenaline was still running. I was still playing fast. ... As soon as the game was over with, that next morning, it's like you try to get out of bed. It's like, 'oh, oh, man.'"

"And I couldn't walk. That just messed me up mentally. My feet, my ankles, my hamstrings are the most important, you know, asset to my speed. And that just literally messed me up man for the rest of the year," he added.

Tyreek Hill ended the season with 119 reception, 1799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. The closest a player has come to 2000 receiving yards is Calvin Johnson, in 2012.

Tyreek Hill gets candid about impact of Antonio Brown on his NFL career

Antonio Brown is a controversial figure in NFL circles, as his off-field antics have preceeded his achievements. But as a wide reciver in the NFL, Brown had one of the greatest six-year statistical run with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 to 2018.

On the aforementioned podcast, Tyreek Hill mentioned Antonio Brown as one his two NFL GOATs, the other one being Randy Moss. Hill discussed the impact of Brown on his game and why he looks up to him although he may come off as a controversial person.

"Actually knowing AB earlier in my career, I would just watch him outside of people knowing him, building like the younger brother relationship. And he taught me a lot, man."

"If you really like watch AB, whenever he was on his six year run or whatever, he worked his tail off. Outside of his antics off the field, the guy is really like a true underdog story. And I just try to model myself out there you know, everything that he did for like all the short receivers across the league."

Antonio Brown, during his historic six-year stretch with the Steelers, had 686 receptions, 9145 receiving yards and 67 touchdowns.