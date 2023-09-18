On Sunday night, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots 24-17. Tyreek Hill was not the best receiver for the victors (it was Jaylen Waddle), but he did score this touchdown to give them a two-score buffer that their opponents could not overcome despite two field goal misses and an interception:

However, Hill's rather pedestrian performance was not the highlight of his post-game media conference. Rather, it was his criticism of how the hosts' fans at Gillette Stadium had been acting throughout the game.

"Cheetah" told reporters in the locker room:

“It felt tremendous, man. Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I’m going to stand on that, man, because they are real nasty. Some of the things that they were saying, I wouldn’t say in church. It felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I’ll do it again, ‘Bye’.”

Patriots fans may have been reacting to Tyreek Hill's boast about Bill Belichick

To be fair to Patriots fans, however, they must have been incensed when they learned of Tyreek Hill making this bold claim during Friday practice for the game:

“I’m still going to dominate that (coverage) no matter what. I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

Former context: former New England wide receiver Chris Hogan had relayed head coach Bill Belichick's coverage plans for the seven-time Pro Bowler to The Boston Globe's Christopher Price on The Patriots Report podcast:

“Maybe Christian (Gonzalez) follows Tyreek Hill, or Jonathan Jones, ’cause Jonathan Jones has got a lot of speed, but I think there’s just going to be a lot of over-the-top help. I think they’re really going to key on him and they’re going to try and beat them with other players on the field and his feet.”

Tyreek Hill's thoughts on beating Bill Belichick in Foxboro

The Sunday triumph was Hill's first in New England Patriots territory since he was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. The Patriots and Miami Dolphins had split that season's series, with the home team winning each time.

He said:

“Feels good, man. It always feels good to beat probably like one of the greatest coaches of all time, man. To come in here in a tough environment to win a game like this on a Sunday night, it feels good, especially the way this team played, the way this team battled through adversity.

"It just shows that if you put in the work mentally, physically and you come in this game prepared, you know, you’ll be ready for situations like that. I’m very proud of this team.”

Next for the Dolphins are the Denver Broncos on the afternoon of September 24.