Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill turns to therapy and church in mission to prove he's still "one of them ones"

Tyreek Hill's future with the Miami Dolphins remains a big question mark entering the 2025 NFL season. The veteran wide receiver didn't have the best campaign after aiming to break the single-season receiving yard record in 2023.

The absence of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa due to yet another concussion put Hill in a complex position. He was the No. 1 and only target Tyler Huntley had while Tagovailoa was out of action, which made it easier for opposing teams to stop Hill.

A lot was said about Hill's future with the team, especially after he shared cryptic messages on social media. He was even linked with a return to the Kansas City Chiefs during the darkest period of the Dolphins' season.

After the season was over, Hill shared another message that made fans think he was on his way out of Hard Rock Stadium. As the months went by, though, Hill has stayed put in Miami, and his exit rumors aren't as loud as before.

Meanwhile, the player is preparing for another season where Mike McDaniel and Co. will look to return to the postseason. Tyreek Hill has gotten to work to be in the best possible shape.

Dolphins reporter Joe Schad shared on Wednesday that Hill has started going to church and therapy more as he looks to return to his best version.

“I’m hoping I can prove to my teammates I’m still one of them ones," Hill reportedly said.

Tyreek Hill posted 81 receptions, 959 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games in 2024. Despite the Dolphins' best efforts, their slow start to the season prevented them from advancing to the playoffs again.

Tyreek Hill shares feelings about Caleb Williams' potential

Tyreek Hill, on Adin Ross' live stream on Monday, discussed that Travis Hunter would be an a** in the NFL and also talked about Caleb Williams' potential.

The Super Bowl champion praised the Chicago Bears star, hyping up Williams' partnership with DJ Moore.

"Now, that, he's gonna be real good in the future, bro," Hill said when Ross asked him about Williams. "For real, with him and DJ Moore, it gonna be real good in the future."

The Miami Dolphins are one of the biggest mysteries of the 2025 season. While not many consider them as contenders, others want to see how far they can go with their core.

