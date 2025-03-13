Dolphins' Zach Sieler's wife Hannah shares 2-word reaction to Patrick Ricard's Ravens contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens kept their fullback Patrick Ricard for one more season as the franchise re-signed him for $3 million. Ricard has been playing for the Ravens for more than eight years and has helped the franchise achieve great success.

Ad

Ricard's re-signing didn't just leave the Ravens' players and fans satisfied but also Miami Dolphins star Zach Sieler's wife, Hannah. On Tuesday, Hannah Sieler reshared the Ravens' Instagram post about Ricard's re-signing:

"Better have!!!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Zach Sieler's wife shares reaction to Patrick Ricard's contract extension (Image Source: Hannah/IG)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After sharing her excitement for Patrick Ricard's re-signing with the Ravens, Hannah revisited her pregnancy days. On Wednesday, Hannah reshared an Instagram post expressing her surprise over how fast her son Stetson will turn a year old in almost a week.

Ad

Trending

"And Stetson will be 1 in a week. I miss the preggo belly what," Hannah wrote.

Exploring Zach Sieler and Hannah Cook's relationship in detail

Dolphins star Zach Sieler has been married to wife Hannah for more than three years. The couple first met in September 2018 when Sieler attended Ferris State University and Hannah was at the University of Alabama.

Ad

After their first meeting, the couple went on a few dates to an Italian restaurant before Hannah left for Iceland to represent Alabama’s women's basketball team. Coming from a sports background herself, Hanna has always been supportive of Sieler, even during the days when the Ravens demoted him to the practice squad.

Ad

The two went through the ups and downs of Seiler's struggles together until the defensive tackle settled in the league.

After dating for almost three years, they exchanged rings in 2021 and got married at the Dolphins star's estate less than a year later.

Zach Sieler and Hannah Cook are parents to their son, Stetson. The couple announced their first pregnancy in September 2023 via a joint Instagram post. In March 2024, Hannah announced the healthy birth of Stetson via another Instagram post.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.