Don McIlhenny dead: Cowboys' first rushing TD scorer dies at 88, cause of death revealed

Don McIlhenny, the scorer of the first rushing touchdown in Dallas Cowboys history, has died at the age of 88. The former Southern Methodist standout is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His wife passed away in 2018.

McIlhenny joined the Cowboys through the 1960 expansion draft and scored the franchise’s first rushing touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 24, 1960.

He became the first starting halfback in franchise history, finishing his first year in Dallas with 321 yards on 96 rushing attempts in seven games. He also had 120 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys that year.

Unfortunately, that year, Dallas finished with a 0-11 record under legendary coach Tom Landry. Before joining the Dallas Cowboys, McIlhenny joined the Detroit Lions as a third-round pick in the 1956 NFL draft. He had 442 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season.

A year later, he was traded to the Green Bay Packers with Ollie Spencer, Jim Salsbury and Norm Masters. In return, the Lions got Robin Tote and Val Joe Walker. He lasted in Green Bay for three seasons.

Don McIlhenny wrapped up his career with the San Francisco 49ers after the Cowboys waived him in 1961. He ended his career with 1,581 rushing yards, 655 receiving yards and 14 total touchdowns in six seasons.

McIhenny will collaborate with future Pro Football Hall of Famers Forest Gregg and Raymond Berry at Southern. His sons also ended up suiting up for the Mustangs, with Lance McIlhenny being the quarterback of the “Pony Express” offense that dominated college football.

SMU won two Southwest Conference titles with the younger McIlhenny and Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson. Lance McIlhenny has a 34-5-1 record as SMU’s starter. Meanwhile, Lott McIlhenny also played for Southern Methodist.

Don McIlhenny also has two daughters: Lynn McIlhenny Stocker and Lori McIlhenny.

Don McIlhenny cause of death: Cowboys legend died of Alzheimer's and dementia

Lott McIlhenny has said that while his father had a peaceful death, he battled dementia and Alzheimer’s disease for a decade. As of this writing, funeral arrangements are already being made.

Don McIlhenny was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 22, 1934. Before accepting a football scholarship at Southern Methodist University, he attended Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. He is one of three players from Green Bay whom the Cowboys selected in the expansion draft, the others being Nate Borden and Bill Butler.

