"Don't agree on that": Jaylen Wright gives blunt take after Randy Moss' shocking comment on Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill has been one of the most consistent and elite wide receivers in the National Football League over the past decade. However, he has been in the media in recent weeks after legendary WR Randy Moss made the statement that Hill was extremely talented, yet not one of the best of all time.

In response, Hill's current teammate, Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright, came to his defense and made clear that Hill is one of the best receivers of all time and is still performing at a very high level. The comments were made on the popular NFL Network show 'Good Morning Football' on July 16.

"You know Tyreek, he draws a lot of attention. You know where he's at. You know he's going to draw attention. People got to respect him. I definitely feel like Tyreek can be somebody that's in the Hall of Fame. I feel like Tyreek is a great guy, a great, great receiver, great player. He's hard to handle... I mean, I kind of don't agree on that. I feel like he's something very special. He's already something special." Wright said.

Wright was selected in the fourth round, No. 120 overall by the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft and featured in a depth role behind RB's De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert last year. He finished his first NFL campaign with 68 carries for 249 rushing yards and no touchdowns. Heading into 2025, Wright is expected to fill the No. 2 RB spot on the depth chart after the departure of Mostert this offseason.

Is Tyreek Hill an all time great NFL WR?

At the current moment, Hill ranks No. 42 all time in receiving yards in NFL history with 11,098. Although it is extremely unlikely that he ever climbs to No. 1 in the ranking, Hill, who is 31 years of age right now, does still have time in his career to move up the ranking and join the top 20 or top 30.

Should he have another 1,000 yard season in 2025, Hill could move into the top 30 as early as next year.

