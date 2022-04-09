"Don't blink or I’ll cut your eyelids off" - Cam Heyward reveals his favorite Tomlinism

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has a winning percentage north of 63% across his 15 seasons in the NFL. Evidently, one of the reasons why is his uncanny ability to strike the fear of God into his players.

Speaking on NFL Total Access, long-time Steelers veteran Cameron Heyward offered one of his favorite Tomlinisms, and be warned, it's graphic despite being completely in jest. We think.

Apparently, if you get caught slipping, Mike Tomlin will threaten to have your eyelids caught off. Here's what Heyward said on NFL Total Access when asked about his favorite Tomlinisms:

"Before a game, he'd talk about, 'don't blink or I'll cut your eyelids off.' And I'm like 'okay'. It just means that you gotta be willing to just stay focused. Don't let anything else come in between and, everyone just, gets pretty hype about it..."

Cameron Heyward has never played for another NFL head coach besides Mike Tomlin. Perhaps not coincidentally, Heyward has seen enough career success to be considered the greatest No. 31 NFL Draft pick in league history by CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani.

Heyward has amassed 58 sacks, 86 TFL, represented the AFC in four Pro Bowls, has been named to the All-Pro first-team twice, and was named to the All-Pro second-team once.

Signed through 2024, Heyward will have the chance to continue his Hall of Fame worthy career for Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh.

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in Pittsburgh

Whether you appreciate or detest his methods, there's no denying that Mike Tomlin has been an incredible hire following the legendary career of Bill Cowher -- whose 15-year stint in the Steel City is about to be surpassed.

Tomlin had the Steelers atop the AFC North after his first season in charge and won a Super Bowl trophy in his second season (the youngest coach in history to do so).

As the second African American head coach to ever win a Super Bowl, and the first ever to be hired by the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise, Tomlin is aiming to change the game for others and open doors for fellow black coaches.

He recently brought on Brian Flores to be the Steelers LB coach, despite his class action lawsuit against the NFL for racist hiring practices. For Mike Tomlin, it's about helping those who were once in similar shoes:

"I just didn't want him to feel like he was on an island. From a coaching fraternity standpoint, I owed him that. I was in position to provide that. I think that started our interactions and conversations."

"Over the course of those discussions, particularly when it became evident he was not going to get a head job, then I think the natural discussion began. It really ran its course rather quickly, to be quite honest with you. Because it doesn't require a lot of time to come to the realization that you can use a Brian Flores on your staff."

"To have an opportunity to impact the game in a positive way, to impact society in a positive way, it's continually an honor to be a part of something that the Rooney family started and led for a long time before my existence here."

Even with his famous Tomlinsons, it's easy to see that Tomlin cares about his team and helping out others as much as he can.

