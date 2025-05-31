"Don’t commercialize our identity": Chiefs fans call out Clark Hunt for $3,000,000,000 plans to build dome over renovating Arrowhead

Kansas City fans are calling out Chiefs owner Clark Hunt after his latest update plan for Arrowhead stadium. Hunt revealed a $3 billion plan to build a dome, and fans blasted the idea as they saw it a betrayal of the team’s gritty identity.

“I do think for the community, a dome would be a tremendous asset,” Hunt said in March, via The New York Times.

However, some don’t want the loudest outdoor stadium in the NFL turned into a rental space for concerts.

"I’d rather keep winning super bowls instead of hosting them. Arrowhead is great because it’s one of the last true home field advantages in sports. Don’t commercialize our identity," a fan tweeted.

"KC sports are doomed. Greed always destroys," one fan wrote.

"A dome in Kansas is the worst possible outcome," another fan said.

"Originally from KC & now I’m in Kansas. I want to keep Arrowhead in KC. And to also not pay the absolutely insane STM prices Hunt is proposing," another fan tweeted.

"If they go to a dome it’s because the stadium could be rented out for concerts and other events, nothing to do with the team, just money," one fan commented.

"Clark Hunt doesn’t care about anyone other than Clark Hunt," a fan wrote.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe has already called a special legislative session to discuss tax incentives tied to the decision, as the team eyes relocation talks ahead of 2030.

A dome at Arrowhead will give Kansas City access to several high-profile events

The Kansas City Chiefs could soon join the dome club, with massive stakes. Clark Hunt is eyeing a $3 billion domed stadium that would catapult the franchise into hosting elite events like the Final Four, Big 12 Championship, CFP games and even the Super Bowl.

“We’re doing really, really well as a franchise,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said on Friday, via The New York Times. “You guys are maxing out this market at Arrowhead.”

A dome would mirror SoFi, Allegiant and U.S. Bank Stadium, putting the Chiefs at the center of high-profile action beyond football.

Kansas legislators have already approved state bonds to help fund the stadium. If all goes to plan, the team could soon be hosting WWE events, bowl games and much more.

