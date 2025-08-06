  • home icon
  "Don't do dumb sh*t": Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on Patriots' biggest issues from 2024 NFL season

“Don’t do dumb sh*t”: Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on Patriots' biggest issues from 2024 NFL season

By Arnold
Modified Aug 06, 2025 14:54 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Mike Vrabel gets brutally honest on Patriots' biggest issues from 2024 NFL season - Source: Imagn

Mike Vrabel is entering his first year as the New England Patriots coach in the 2025 season. However, Vrabel has been open about where the team needs to improve after a disappointing 4-13 finish last season under then-Patriots coach Jerod Mayo.

On Tuesday, Vrabel appeared on the "Bussin' With They Boys" podcast and was asked about some of the plays from last season that he wants the Patriots to avoid in the 2025 season.

"Oh, not being able to take advantage of bad football, right? Two-minute execution, those are big ones," Vrabel said (1:23:30). "Guys throwing the ball to the official, you know, celebrating after a gain as the clock's ticking and you're 30 yards from field goal range. Ball security, right? All those things. I mean, it's the same stuff. It is the same.
"Just try to build an identity around our effort and the way that we finish... I still think fundamentals are important. I think technique's important. Offensive line's a technical position. Um, you know, and then again, whether it's don't do dumb sh*t to hurt the team or a softer, gentler version is making great decisions on and off the field.”
Vrabel helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls as a player. However, it remains to be seen whether he can replicate similar success as a coach.

Patriots QB Drake Maye opens up on Mike Vrabel's coaching techniques

NFL: New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel - Source: Imagn
NFL: New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel - Source: Imagn

Last week, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye opened up on his relationship with Mike Vrabel and how the coach has been helping him grow in the offseason.

“He (Vrabel) does a great job of giving me points where I can improve, points where, ‘hey, maybe do this,’'’ Maye said. ”I think he’s also kind of letting me go, kind of seeing where I’m at. And I think it’s kind of a challenge for me to kind of lead this football team and lead this offense."

In his rookie year, Maye recorded 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and two rushing TDs across 13 games. It will be interesting to see if he can improve on those numbers in his second year in the NFL under Vrabel.

Edited by Arnold
