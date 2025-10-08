"Don't be that guy": Travis Kelce reveals Chiefs coach Matt Nagy's brutal review after Cardinals RB's costly fumble

The Week 5 games featured several thrilling games and the Arizona Cardinals' 22-21 loss against the Tennessee Titans was one of them. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's brutal review from the game.
Cardinals running back Emari Demercado grabbed the headlines after an inexplicable drop that would've given Arizona a 72-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game.
On his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis shared the discussion in the Chiefs camp after Demercado's shocking mistake on Sunday.
"Coach Matt Nagy made the comment the morning of our game yesterday, Travis said. "'Don't be that guy. Don't be that; you don't want to be known for that. And on top of that, you don't want the team to look at you like that.'"
Demercado's mistake came when the Cardinals led the game 21-6. However, it proved to be a pivotal moment in the game as the Titans made a remarkable comeback in the fourth quarter, recording 16 unanswered points in one of the most thrilling wins of the season.
Travis Kelce bemoaned about Chiefs' costly mistakes in Week 5 Jaguars loss
While Travis Kelce discussed Emari Demercado on the podcast, the Chiefs tight end also lamented the team's mistakes in their third loss of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.
"I mean, we go up 14 points man, we can't let them get back into it, it's just what it is, 14-point lead on top of that 14 f**king penalties," Travis said (Timestamp 28:21 onwards).
"There's a stat out there, I guess we out-gain the Jags by 157 yards and it's frustrating to see that turnover battle, you know, and time of possession, and it's just it's so frustrating to lose a game after that."
Kelce's Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, also discussed the mistakes and acknowledged his own misjudgment that led to a pick-six for the Jaguars in Kansas City's 31-28 loss.
