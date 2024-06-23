  • NFL
  • “Don't judge him”: Former Super Bowl winner Joe Theismann appeals to Tom Brady fans as NFL legend starts $375,000,000 job with Fox

“Don't judge him”: Former Super Bowl winner Joe Theismann appeals to Tom Brady fans as NFL legend starts $375,000,000 job with Fox

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 23, 2024 15:10 GMT
Joe Theismann appeals to Tom Brady fans
Joe Theismann appeals to Tom Brady fans

Tom Brady is all set for a new start to his career. After displaying his skills and grit on the field for 23 years, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will transition to a broadcasting role with Fox Sports in the upcoming NFL season. However, before he starts, former Super Bowl winner QB and broadcaster Joe Theismann has some advice for Brady fans.

In an interview with OutKick, Theismann detailed his thoughts on the required approach from Tom Brady fans as he prepares to begin his $375 million broadcasting career. The two-time Pro Bowler said:

“To the fans out there, don't judge him early on. Give him a chance to get comfortable, give him a chance to get his feet wet, give him an opportunity to understand and learn the broadcasting business just like he did in football.”
also-read-trending Trending

Joe Theismann, a former Washington Redskins QB, hung his cleats in 1985 and began his broadcasting career the same year with ABC. From 1988 to 2006, Theismann enjoyed a desk position with ESPN. The 1983 Super Bowl winner has succeeded in both realms.

Tom Brady wasn’t a star college football player with Michigan and was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots in 2000. In his professional career, the QB wasn’t the starter during his rookie season. But he made the Patriots draft selection worthwhile as he went on to become one of the greatest quarterbacks in the NFL.

Maybe something similar awaits in his broadcasting career.

Joe Theismann's advice for rookie Tom Brady in broadcasting

Apart from appealing to the fans, Theismann shared valuable information with the 15-time Pro Bowler as well. During his interview with OutKick, Theismann said:

“Be Tom Brady, don't try and be somebody else… that to me would probably be the biggest and best piece of advice. Be Tom Brady, be the guy that we know knows football, be the guy that has the knowledge about the game and then let the game tell the story.”

Brady has started practicing for his upcoming job, but his real test is not that far away anymore. NFL fans will be able to hear Brady's commentary on September 8 as the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Chicago Bears for their season opener.

