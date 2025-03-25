"Don't know how it can help them" - Browns legend pessimistic on Pro Day impacting Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's draft stock

Cleveland Browns legend Eric Metcalf doesn't see a scenario in which the upcoming Colorado Pro Day raises or drops the draft stocks of Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter. Sanders and Hunter are set to take part in their collegiate program's pro day on April 4.

Metcalf joined "The Return with Josh & Maria Cribbs" show on Monday to offer his thoughts on the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, specifically the stock of Sanders and Hunter, who are both potential picks for the Cleveland Browns at the number two selection. Metcalf explained that he doesn't believe the Pro Day can truly help the two young prospects at this point in the process.

"I don't know how it can really help them at this point. If you're talking about them being the number one and two pick, what can they do different that changes everyone's mind, right? Right? Thing they can do is change their mind as to whether they should get them that high… If I go out there and I don't run fast or fast as they think, or I don't do these drills as fast as they want me to.

"Then what? How do they treat me? Right? Do they do? They say, Oh, he's not as fast as we thought. It was any small now let's, let's take him in the second in the second round. Absolutely not. I'm not giving you that shot."

Metcalf, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, was a spectacular player for the Browns during his tenure from 1989 to 1994. He was drafted by Cleveland with the 13th overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft, a slot that the Browns moved up to by giving up their first, second, fifth, and ninth-round picks in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Browns insider on Browns possibly picking Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter

Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, and Browns analyst Tony Grossi thinks Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are both in play.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland on Monday morning, Grossi spoke about the possibility of Sanders going No. 2.

"I'm not ready to say they will pass on him," Grossi said. "I think he's still in the options there. They have a Pro Day with Shedeur and Travis Hunter on April 4th. If they pass on him, it means they just didn't consider him a top 20, top 16 quarterback, and the guy they're going to take is closely ranked to him and [the Browns] can take him later."

Grossi added that if the Browns don't take Sanders at No. 2, Travis Hunter could be their pick to address their need for points.

