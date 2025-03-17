“Don't know if you can win a championship” - Chris Canty gets candid on Bengals after Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase’s contract extensions

Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty doesn't like what the Cincinnati Bengals are doing with their roster construction.

Ad

The Bengals agreed to terms with star receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a four-year, $161 million deal that includes $112 million guaranteed. As well, Cincinnati agreed with Tee Higgins on a four-year, $115 million deal that is guaranteed for the first two years.

The Bengals have around 40% of their cap for Joe Burrow, Chase and Higgins and Canty doesn't think the team will succeed as their defense will be a big issue. Canty said on Unsportsmanlike on Monday:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"But Mike Brown and Duke Tobin, the general manager, they're saying, 'You know what, we're going to lean into the strength of our team, which is the offensive side of the ball, and allow that to be the identity. Allow that to be what wins the day for us.'

"And I just, I don't know if you can win a championship in the NFL, in today's game with that philosophy, but we're going to find out."

Ad

The Bengals went 9-8 last season and missed the playoffs, in large part due to their defense struggling. But, despite that, Cincinnati is going all-in on offense again.

Chris Canty says the Cincinnati Bengals are a fascinating experiment

Chris Canty believes the Cincinnati Bengals will be an intriguing team to watch in 2025 due to how they are built.

Cincinnati will be known for its offense, and Canty believes Joe Burrow and fans can't blame the defense for the struggles:

Ad

“Joe Burrow is no longer able to have the crutch of not having a good defense as to why he can't win, why his team can't get to the playoffs, because the Cincinnati Bengals have invested in the wide receiver position more than any other franchise in the NFL in terms of draft capital."

Ad

Canty also believes the Bengals are just hoping to win every game with their offense:

"This is a fascinating experiment that the Cincinnati Bengals are undertaking when it comes to overall roster building right now.

"The Cincinnati Bengals are third in cap spend on the offensive side of the ball, and they are 26th in cap spend on the defensive side of the ball, and we know the defense was the sore spot for them last year."

The Bengals, however, could address their defense in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cincinnati has the 17th overall pick in the draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.