  "Don't know what he running": Tyreek Hill drops candid take on Stefon Diggs after viral clip from Patriots-Vikings joint practice

"Don’t know what he running": Tyreek Hill drops candid take on Stefon Diggs after viral clip from Patriots-Vikings joint practice

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 14, 2025 12:43 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp - Source: Imagn
Tyreek Hill drops candid take on Stefon Diggs after viral clip from Patriots-Vikings joint practice - Source: Imagn

Miami Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was impressed with the route Stefon Diggs ran during practice.

The New England Patriots are holding a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings. During the practice, Diggs caught a nice ball from Drake Maye, which impressed Hill.

Hill believes the way Diggs runs his routes is clean and hard for defenses to even know what he's running.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"bro got a certain pace to his game you don’t know what he running," Hill wrote.

Despite Hill and Diggs being on division rival teams, it isn't stopping Hill from complementing Diggs and the way he is running his routes.

Diggs signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. He tore his ACL in Week 8 and has been rehabbing as he's looking to return early in the season and make an immediate impact on the Patriots' offense.

Diggs projects to be the Patriots' No. 1 receiver this season. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro.

Stefon Diggs is hoping to play Week 1 for the Patriots

Stefon Diggs has been looking good in training camp, despite rehabbing a torn ACL.

Although Diggs hasn't been confirmed that he will play Week 1, the star receiver says that it is his goal.

"I feel great. I’m pushing the needle always. I’m always doing more than less. We’ll see about Week 1,” Diggs said on The Scoop City Podcast, via MassLive. “I don’t know how I feel about it. We’ll see. Coaches aren’t too excited. I’m not too excited. I’m just trying to take a day by day. So we’ll see. It looks like we just don’t know where it’s gonna go. Yeah, yeah.”
Diggs was seemingly hinting that he will be ready for Week 1, but he wouldn't confirm it.

When asked point-blank if he will play Week 1, Diggs says he will leave that up to coach Mike Vrabel.

“I don’t know. It’s up in the air right now. You gotta take that up with coach Vrabel,” he said.

Diggs recorded 47 receptions for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns last season with the Houston Texans in an injury-plagued season.

The Patriots open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

