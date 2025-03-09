  • home icon
  "Don't know what Vegas is doing"- Jon Gruden's brother calls out Raiders on blockbuster Geno Smith trade

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 09, 2025 06:53 GMT
Jay Gruden commented about the Geno Smith trade
The NFL world was surprised by the fact that the Seattle Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for their 2025 third-round pick. While people's opinions are divided, one former coach shared his opinion on the move.

Jay Gruden, former head coach of the Washington Commanders from 2014-2019 and brother of Jon Gruden, discussed his opinion on the trade and how he does not understand why the Las Vegas Raiders made the move.

"Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. Who got the better deal? Seattle getting a third round pick for Geno Smith and losing all that money on their cap, or the Raiders getting Geno Smith and paying them that kind of money and having him be the face of the franchise. I tend to think it's going to be Seattle."
"Maybe they get a younger Sam Darnold. Maybe they trade up in the draft to get a quarterback. I don't know what Vegas is doing quite frankly. I'm not a big fan of this deal for Vegas."

Below is the full video that was posted by Underdog Fantasy.

Geno had a good season with the Seattle Seahawks as he completed 407-of-578 (70.4%) of his passes for 4,320 yards with 21 passing touchdowns to 15 interceptions. It will be interesting to see how he looks reunited with Pete Carroll.

What does Geno Smith's contract with the Las Vegas Raiders look like?

The Las Vegas Raiders made the move to trade for Smith without agreeing to a contract extension first. Currently, he has one year remaining on his three-year, $75 million contract with a $31 million cap hit for the 2025 season.

Despite Smith entering the season on a contract year, The Athletic's Diana Russini reported that he is looking for a contract that gives him between $40 and $45 million per year. The Las Vegas Raiders are in a position where they can fit that type of contract under their salary cap structure as Over The Cap lists the team as having $74 million of effective cap space right now.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely going to be looking to keep Smith with the team for more than just the 2025 season.

