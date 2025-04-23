"Don't let your GM mess this up" - Ex-Eagles RB urges Browns to not pass on Travis Hunter in draft

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy believes that the Cleveland Browns should select Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While appearing on the popular show 'The Facility' on Tuesday, McCoy highlighted how the Browns need to take Hunter if they decide against taking fellow Buffaloes teammate, QB Shedeur Sanders.

"If you don't decide to get Shedeur, you gotta take Travis Hunter… Moving back when you got one of the best players you've ever seen in football, you can't miss out on that, even if he's not what we think he is… Browns fans, please don't let your GM mess this up."

McCoy then continued by making clear how special and unique a talent Hunter was on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, something that makes him a generational talent.

"You finally got something special and great that we haven't seen before. Myles Garrett was a great pickup, we've seen great guys like that. You need someone who is a generational talent. Travis Hunter is your guy. Take him, please."

Hunter is one of the most unique players in recent football memory as he is both equally talented as a wide receiver and a cornerback. It is extremely rare for National Football League teams to be split about whether a player is better as a wide receiver or as a cornerback, two completely different positions. However, this is exactly the case with Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Travis Hunter 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Hunter is a complete prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. He is extremely quick and agile, has great hands, can create after the catch with the ball, has a high football IQ, and has amazing anticipation that can help him create turnovers with ease.

At Colorado in 2024, Hunter had 96 receptions for 1,258 receiving yards and 16 total touchdowns. He also had four interceptions and one forced fumble on the campaign for the Buffaloes.

In NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's recent 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, the Browns decided against selecting Hunter at No. 2 overall, instead deciding to pick Penn State Nittany Lions EDGE Abdul Carter. As a result, Hunter was selected No. 4 overall by the New England Patriots.

