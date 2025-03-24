"Don't let all this QB talk fool ya'll" - Abdul Carter pins down Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders hype to send bold statement before 2025 draft

Abdul Carter seems confident that he's the best player available in the 2025 NFL draft. Carter has been speculated, along with Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, as being a candidate to be selected first.

Ad

While it remains unclear what the Tennessee Titans will do with the pick, Carter is still a likely consideration for the selection.

On X on Monday, he shared how confident he is that his talent surpasses that of Ward and Sanders:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"# 1 𝑶𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑨𝑳𝑳 𝑷𝑰𝑪𝑲, 30 𝒅𝒂𝒚𝒔 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒚… 𝕕𝕠𝕟’𝕥 𝕝𝕖𝕥 𝕒𝕝𝕝 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 ℚB 𝕟𝕖𝕖𝕕 𝕥𝕒𝕝𝕜 𝕗𝕠𝕠𝕝 𝕪𝕒𝕝𝕝. 𝕀𝕥’𝕤 𝕒𝕝𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪 𝕜𝕟𝕠𝕨𝕟 𝕨𝕙𝕠’𝕤 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔹𝕖𝕤𝕥, 𝕒𝕟𝕕 𝕟𝕠 ℚB 𝕚𝕤 𝕚𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕒𝕥 𝕕𝕚𝕤𝕔𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕚𝕠𝕟! 𝕝𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝕀 𝕤𝕒𝕚𝕕, 𝕥𝕙𝕖 Best ℙLAYER 𝕘𝕠𝕖𝕤 𝕟𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣 𝟙. 𝑮𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍, 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Carter looks the part of a generational talent. He wrapped up a junior season with Penn State in which he recorded 68 total tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. He appears to be one of the best defensive prospects to come out of the draft in a while and is expected to be a big-impact player right away for whichever NFL franchise takes a chance on him.

Of course, whether or not that franchise turns out to be the Tennessee Titans with the first selection remains to be seen.

Ad

Will Abdul Carter beat out Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders for the first overall selection?

Orange Bowl-Notre Dame at Penn State - Source: Imagn

Abdul Carter has some competition for the first selection. While he may present more of an indication of being a generational talent, the Tennessee Titans need a signal-caller to lead their franchise into the future. Both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders could be options in that case. They are often neck-and-neck on most draft analysts' boards as the best available quarterbacks.

Ad

However, in regards to which quarterback NFL teams are more inclined to take, the case will likely vary on a case-by-case basis in terms of that team's specific preferences at the position. Of course, the argument could also be made that the Titans aren't in a position to support a rookie quarterback with the necessary talent around them to be successful.

Nevertheless, adding what could be a cornerstone piece to the Titans' defense in Carter could be a more appealing choice Everything will become a lot clearer when the draft kicks off on April 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.