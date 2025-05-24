"Don't matter what she doing on other side" - Analyst drops his reason why Travis Hunter is marrying Leanna Lenee despite past controversy

Travis Hunter is reportedly set to marry his long-time partner Leanna Lenee this weekend, as per multiple reports. The couple plans to tie to knot in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Saturday, amid many having contentious opinions on their relationship.

On Friday, analyst Jeff Barnes explained his reason why Jacksonville Jaguars star Hunter wanted to marry Lenee, despite several fans and analysts slamming the latter for her past controversies.

"As long as she provides Travis Hunter what he wants, which is stability, okay," Barnes said on his 'Smoke something drink something' podcast (1:43). "I'll be honest with you, once he got that stability with her, he feels that he plays his maximum football. His best possible game, because she is by his side.

"At the end of the day, don’t matter what she do on the other side as long as it didn’t stop her from giving Travis what he wanted from her. Travis wanted her because he had a bigger picture, bigger prize and he likes what she gives him."

Lenee faced criticism from many when Hunter was awarded the Heisman Trophy at the ceremony in December last year. Many felt that she was forced to show appreciation to her partner when Deion Sanders tapped her to stand to applaud when Hunter walked toward them.

In a separate incident, during a meet and greet, fans felt that Lenee appeared annoyed at how long it was taking Hunter to take pictures with fans.

Later in December, an old video Leanna shot with little-known rapper Knotti $lim resurfaced, sparking more controversy. Some pointed out how Lenee got intimate with the rapper in the video, which was reportedly shot around three years ago.

Hunter and Lenee briefly deactivated their Instagram and TikTok accounts after hurtful comments from fans about their relationship.

When did Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee start dating?

Jackssonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter - Source: Imagn

According to reports, Hunter and Lenee began dating in February 2022. At the time, he was still a senior in high school, while Lenee was 19 and at Kennesaw State University.

Lenee reportedly graduated in December 2022. Since then, she has been supporting Hunter with his football career.

Hunter and Lenee got engaged in February 2024. By the end of this weekend, the two are expected to be newlyweds.

