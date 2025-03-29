"Don’t play with your son’s stock” - Ex-Packers WR warns Deion Sanders against interfering with son Shedeur Sanders’ draft

A former NFL wide receiver pleadedr Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to stay out of the way regarding his son’s NFL draft situation. Shedeur Sanders is expected to be the second quarterback chosen when the draft comes up in Green Bay next month.

Former Green Bay Packer WR James Jones had this advice for Deion “Prime Time” Sanders on Friday’s episode of “The Facility” (0:57):

“Don’t play with your son’s stock and make him drop in this draft. Stay out of this, if Cleveleand want him, Cleveland take him, if the Giants want him, Giants take him, but stay out of it and let him go wherever the team is gonna pick him because I don’t want to see Shedeur’s stock drop."

Shedeur’s father previously claimed that there are certain organizations he wouldn’t want to see his son play.

Last year, Deion revealed some of the teams he’d like to see his sons Shedeur and Shilo play for in the NFL including the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.

Former Eagles and Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, however, has a different perspective only because Shedeur’s dad is a former NFL star (2:00):

“So what if you slip a little bit? If you go to the best-fit team, you will be great. It’s not about where you get drafted; it’s the longevity, what do you do when you get there."

Chase Daniel, though, leaned towards the side of Jones (4:38):

“Teams don’t like you interfering with what they are doing in the draft process, and I think whether we like it or not, teams absolutely considered Deion as a factor when they’re contemplating drafting Shedeur, right or wrong or indifferent."

Shedeur won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award with Colorado last season, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Deion Sanders doesn’t care where Shedeur lands

Deion Sanders seems to be taking a step back in his son’s draft process. On Friday, Deion told “The Skip Bayless Show:"

“Shedeur has told me, he’s talked to me intently about all the visits he’s had with all the teams, so I know where his heart is, I know where he wants to go."

Bayless asked him if he’d like to orchestrate where Shedeur went, Deion responded:

“No, because that’s not God’s will right now. I want Shedeur to do what he’s consistently done -- excel against all odds.”

In his final college season, Shedeur was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, posting career highs in completions (353), completion percentage (74.0), and passer rating (168.2).

