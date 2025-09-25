"Don't really care": Ashton Jeanty drops blunt response to Ryan Clark’s bold criticism about Raiders' RB

Ashton Jeanty doesn't care about former NFL safety Ryan Clark's recent comments about him.The Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back spoke to the media recently and was asked about Clark suggesting he doesn't have the &quot;it&quot; factor. Jeanty simply responded by saying he doesn't care.&quot;I haven't seen anything,&quot; Jeanty said. &quot;Don't really care what anybody else has to say about me. So, it's cool.&quot;The 21-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Boise State. Las Vegas was hoping that Jeanty would carry over his explosive style of running into the NFL, helping propel the new era of Raiders football fronted by Pete Caroll and Geno Smith. However, those expectations have yet to be met three weeks into the 2025 NFL season.Jeanty has yet to cross the 100-yard rushing threshold in any of his first three games. In his NFL debut, Week One against the Patriots, Jeanty ran for 38 yards and a touchdown. The following week against the Chargers, the rookie ran for 43 yards and was held scoreless.This past weekend against the Washington Commanders, Jeanty ran for 63 yards and again was held out of the endzone. Jeanty has yet to impact the passing game as a receiver, either, with only five receptions for a total of three yards through all three games so far.Can Ashton Jeanty break through the plateau as 2025 rolls on?NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: ImagnJeanty has all the makings of a player who can break a game open and turn the tide for a struggling offense. However, many online have criticized the Raiders organization for a perceived underutilization of the college football superstar. Jeanty has yet to have a game in which he has had at least 20 rushing attempts out of the backfield.Fans appear to want to see more of the Raiders' offense run through the Boise State product, alleviating the pressure off quarterback Smith and potentially opening up opportunities in the passing game down the field. Of course, it's still too early in the season to panic for Las Vegas, who are just 1-2 in the standings with plenty of football left to be played in 2025.As Jeanty continues to settle into the Raiders offense and pick up on the speed of the NFL game, he could very well close out the season as one of the more successful rookies out of the 2025 NFL Draft class when it's all said and done.