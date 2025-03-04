"Don't see how he doesn't go Round 1" - NFL executive gives verdict on Omarion Hampton’s draft stock

An NFL executive expects North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton to be drafted in the first round in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ad

Hampton had a good outing at the scouting combine, running a 4.46, which helped boost his draft stock. Although running backs don't go in the first round often, one NFL executive told Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports that Hampton will go in the first round.

"I don't see how he doesn't go Round 1," a personnel director told Schulz. "He's such a natural runner: smooth, decisive, and then you add the explosiveness. I said before [the Combine], that with his size (5-11 1/2, 221 pounds), if he ran in the 4.4's, I thought he would go Day 1. Guess what, he did."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards on 281 carries and 15 touchdowns last season with North Carolina. He rushed for 1500+ yards in back-to-back seasons with the Tar Heels to help boost his draft stock.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has Hampton as the second-ranked running back and the 19th-ranked prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft. In ESPN analyst Jordan Reid's latest mock draft, Hampton is going 22nd to the LA Chargers.

Strong combine performance helps Omarion Hampton's draft stock

Omarion Hampton boosted his draft stock with his performance at the combine. He showed off his strength and speed, while Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty had some struggles.

Ad

NFL insider Hondo Carpenter spoke on his Las Vegas Raiders insider podcast and revealed some NFL teams feel Hampton passed Jeanty as the top running back.

"As you know, coming into this the running back out of Boise [Ashton Jeanty] he was considered the No. 1 back, and Omarion Hampton was No. 2," said Carpenter. "I can now tell you that on the bulk of the people I spoke to ... I would say there are more who like Omarion Hampton, who I told you was the No. 2 guy...

Ad

"I can tell you this now, Omarion Hampton now has overtaken him as the top guy."

With Hampton's combine performance, it seems likely he will be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback