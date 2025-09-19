"Don't tell me size doesn't matter": Colin Cowherd calls out Tua Tagovailoa over small frame and weak arm after 31-21 defeat to Bills

Colin Cowherd sent a strong message to Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins quarterback failed to take his team to a win against the Buffalo Bills. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star had a decent game against his divisional rivals, but when the ball was hotter, he threw an interception that allowed the Bills to secure the game.During Friday's edition of his &quot;The Herd&quot; show, the Fox Sports analyst criticized Tagovailoa over his small frame and arm, which isn't the strongest per NFL standards.&quot;Tua's cap number is higher than Josh Allen's in the next four years. When I watched Tua and Josh Allen, I always think the same thing, 'Yeah, I'm gonna take the bigger, stronger guy.' Tua is smaller, doesn't have a big arm. Don't want him in windy weather. You gotta protect him. Size matters in all sports. I think your quarterbacks have to be about six, two and up.&quot;And by the way, to his record against winning teams in his career is 10 and 20. Those winning teams overwhelmingly have bigger, stronger quarterbacks with better arms. I think that interception he threw to that linebacker, honestly, I don't think he saw him. And there's things I like about Tua, but don't tell me, size doesn't matter.&quot;Tua Tagovailoa went 22 of 34 for 146 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He carried the ball twice for 10 yards, which wasn't enough against the Bills. On the other end, Josh Allen completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 213 yards and three touchdowns.The Bills secured the win late in the fourth quarter after Tagovailoa threw an interception with 3:07 left on the clock. Buffalo scored three more points and extended the lead to 31-21 to lock up the game.Emmanuel Acho says Tua Tagovailoa's limitations are too big to be ignoredSimilar to Colin Cowherd, Emmanuel Acho shared his concerns about Tua Tagovailoa's physical limitations. During Friday's edition of his &quot;Speakeasy&quot; show, the former NFL player said it was time to have a conversation about the former Alabama star.&quot;I’ve been avoiding this conversation, but let’s talk about Tua, it’s time. I can't look past his limitations. Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to be the number one overall pick up before Joe Burrow, because of what he did, not only in college, but what he showed us going into the League.&quot;He could process better than anybody. But now with Tua, his physical limitations have become so heightened you can't ignore them.&quot;The Dolphins have many questions and so few answers.