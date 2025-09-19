  • home icon
  • "Don't tell me size doesn't matter": Colin Cowherd calls out Tua Tagovailoa over small frame and weak arm after 31-21 defeat to Bills

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 19, 2025 22:45 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn
Colin Cowherd sent a strong message to Tua Tagovailoa after the Miami Dolphins quarterback failed to take his team to a win against the Buffalo Bills. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star had a decent game against his divisional rivals, but when the ball was hotter, he threw an interception that allowed the Bills to secure the game.

During Friday's edition of his "The Herd" show, the Fox Sports analyst criticized Tagovailoa over his small frame and arm, which isn't the strongest per NFL standards.

"Tua's cap number is higher than Josh Allen's in the next four years. When I watched Tua and Josh Allen, I always think the same thing, 'Yeah, I'm gonna take the bigger, stronger guy.' Tua is smaller, doesn't have a big arm. Don't want him in windy weather. You gotta protect him. Size matters in all sports. I think your quarterbacks have to be about six, two and up.
"And by the way, to his record against winning teams in his career is 10 and 20. Those winning teams overwhelmingly have bigger, stronger quarterbacks with better arms. I think that interception he threw to that linebacker, honestly, I don't think he saw him. And there's things I like about Tua, but don't tell me, size doesn't matter."
Tua Tagovailoa went 22 of 34 for 146 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He carried the ball twice for 10 yards, which wasn't enough against the Bills. On the other end, Josh Allen completed 22 of 28 pass attempts for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bills secured the win late in the fourth quarter after Tagovailoa threw an interception with 3:07 left on the clock. Buffalo scored three more points and extended the lead to 31-21 to lock up the game.

Emmanuel Acho says Tua Tagovailoa's limitations are too big to be ignored

Similar to Colin Cowherd, Emmanuel Acho shared his concerns about Tua Tagovailoa's physical limitations. During Friday's edition of his "Speakeasy" show, the former NFL player said it was time to have a conversation about the former Alabama star.

"I’ve been avoiding this conversation, but let’s talk about Tua, it’s time. I can't look past his limitations. Tua Tagovailoa was supposed to be the number one overall pick up before Joe Burrow, because of what he did, not only in college, but what he showed us going into the League.
"He could process better than anybody. But now with Tua, his physical limitations have become so heightened you can't ignore them."

The Dolphins have many questions and so few answers.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

