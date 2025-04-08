“Don't think they're babying Drake Maye” - 3x Super Bowl winner makes feelings known on Patriots trading Joe Milton III

Three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty doesn't buy the narrative that the New England Patriots are "babying" Drake Maye after trading away Joe Milton III. New England shipped Milton away to the Dallas Cowboys, along with a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 217), in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round selection (No. 171).

Maye is clearly New England's guy at quarterback heading into 2025. While some believe that the organization may be trying to coddle the second-year signal-caller by removing the indication that there could be a quarterback battle in training camp, McCourty doesn't buy that talk, as he explained during Tuesday's appearance on "Up & Adams."

“I don't think they're babying Drake May. I think they're trying to build a good football team. So if you have a guy who has talent, and he's a backup. And he wants to be a starter and that you think it might be a problem, you don't wait till it becomes a problem. You move on.

"So I honestly think they probably would have wanted to keep him because you look at Jimmy Garoppolo sitting behind Tom Brady, sits there, you trade him, you get great value in developing the guy. I'm sure Josh McDaniels would have loved to develop Joe Milton, see what he turns into. If Drake may becomes your guy, you trade him. If not, you put Joe in there. But they avoided, I think, what could end up being an issue down the line."

Drake Maye was selected with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by New England last year. In his rookie campaign, Maye played in 13 games during the regular season, starting 12, and passed for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

New England Patriots back Drake Maye as they begin new chapter in 2025

NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Drake Maye will be leading the charge for the Patriots as the organization begins a new chapter in its storied history. New England has hired their former linebacker and ex-Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel to serve as their head coach next season. Vrabel brings great head coaching experience and success to New England, to go along with a rich defensive mind.

After bolstering the team's defense in free agency, the team holds the No. 4 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft to toy with later this month. While New England could opt to snag an offensive weapon for Maye, who will also benefit from the presence of Stefon Diggs, recently signed to a multi-year deal with the Patriots, they may also consider drafting an offensive lineman to protect Maye, who played behind one of the worst performing offensive lines in football in 2024.

