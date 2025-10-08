"Don't think that's a credible stat": Justin Fields sounds off after being called out for his average time to throw 

Justin Fields made his thoughts clear on people criticizing his average time to throw the football. The New York Jets quarterback is playing at a high level after taking over as QB1 following a tumultuous season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.Per Next Gen Stats, Fields' averaged time-to-throw was 2.90 seconds on Sunday, the ninth-slowest time in Week 5. His 3.09 average release is the third-slowest this season, which has prompted people to urge Fields to release the ball faster.On Wednesday, Justin Fields discussed the time and said he didn't feel it was a &quot;credible&quot; stat.&quot;I don't really look at stats if I'm being honest with you,&quot; Fields said. &quot;My job is to put as many points up on the board, whether that's the least amount of time to throw, whether that's the most. But I feel like that's not a good if I'm being honest with you, that's not a good indicator, because you got guys that scramble and then they count that.&quot;So it's like, yeah, pocket packages are going to have the least time to throw, because they scramble the least. I remember one of my years in Chicago, you know, they set out that longest time to throw too, but at the same time, I'm scrambling behind the line and screaming. So of course, they're going to count that. So I don't think that's a credible stat.&quot;The Jets dropped to 0-5 on Sunday after losing 37-22 to the Dallas Cowboys. They are the sole winless team in the NFL this season after the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints secured the first dub of the campaign.Justin Fields is playing well despite 0-5 record Justin Fields is showing all his talents on the field. Despite not being able to lead the squad to a win, the former No. 11 overall pick has gone 71 of 106 for 754 yards and four touchdowns. He has rushed the ball 31 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns in four games. The Jets will face off against the Denver Broncos in Week 6. They will travel to London, England, to play the AFC West franchise at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Broncos are coming off a big win against the Philadelphia Eagles and enter the game as favorites.As things stand now, it will be hard to imagine the Jets winning this game, but this season has been full of surprises.