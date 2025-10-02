  • home icon
  • "Don't think I foresaw it": Joe Flacco hit by surprise after being benched for Dillon Gabriel

By Arnold
Modified Oct 02, 2025 13:40 GMT
Joe Flacco hit by surprise after being benched for Dillon Gabriel (Image Credits - IMAGN/GETTY)
The Cleveland Browns announced that Dillon Gabriel will lead the team's offense in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Browns decided to change their QB1 after their 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4, which was their third defeat of the season.

However, despite his struggles, Flacco was blindsided by Cleveland's decision to bench him for Gabriel.

“Listen, I think I said it on Sunday, anytime you’re in this league, everybody’s always getting evaluated," Flacco said on Wednesday. "The job of the quarterback is to help your team win football games. So, I don’t know if I foresaw it coming, but listen, me and (head coach) Kevin (Stefanski) can have a good conversation. It’s not like anything that was super long or drawn out like that. But, got to the point, had a good conversation about it, and it is what it is,”
In three games this season, Flacco has completed 93 of 160 passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions. The Browns' only win this season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.

Flacco was named Cleveland's QB1 in the offseason, ahead of Gabriel and fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

It remains to be seen if Flacco can regain his QB1 role for the Browns later this season.

Joe Flacco wants to help Dillon Gabriel develop after losing QB1 role to rookie

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn
Despite losing his QB1 role to Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco wants to help in developing the Browns' rookie.

“I think the best way to help him (Gabriel) is continue to come to work with a good mindset every day and provide that positive energy and see what he needs on his end,” Flacco said on Thursday. “Listen, he’s into it, man. He’s ready to go. I’m sure he’s super excited about this opportunity. You can tell he takes it seriously just by the way he studies and his intent in the meeting rooms and on the practice field.”
The Browns took Gabriel with the No. 94 pick in this year's draft. They also drafted Shedeur Sanders with the No. 144 pick.

Cleveland has already lost three of its four games this season. The Browns will need to step up in the coming weeks if they want to make the playoffs.

