"Don't think he looks the same": Greg Cosell casts doubt on Cooper Kupp's fit with Seahawks

Cooper Kupp started the offseason in the west and he will end it in the west. Kupp was released by the Los Angeles Rams and has now signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Ad

It is a homecoming story for Kupp who played football at Eastern Washington University and was born in Yakima. However, the story might not be the triumphant return home fans might be expecting. At least, that is what one analyst believes.

Speaking on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast in a clip posted on Twitter/X on Saturday, NFL analyst Greg Cosell forecasted doubt on the wide receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Kupp's a hard guy to figure to be honest. Ross, he hasn't really played much in three years, and I don't think he looks the same when he plays. I think it's hard to know," he said.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Again, I don't know if he's totally healthy now, I don't know what his situation is. He's only played eight years. It's not as if he's played 12, 13, 14, years, but when your legs start to go, it's always hard to know what a player has left. That's the difficult part to know," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kupp logged 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games last season. It was his third straight season of decline in receiving yardage.

Cooper Kupp serves as cautionary tale for FCS prospects

Cooper Kupp at Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The new Seattle Seahawks receiver is back in Washington State. However, no matter how his 2025 season goes, it won't change the ongoing struggle for FCS players to prove they can be franchise leaders consistently.

Ad

While Cooper Kupp had arguably the best wide receiver season of all time in 2021, his biggest demon has been staying healthy. Kupp's only 17-game season was in 2021. Every other season he missed at least one game.

The pattern isn't unique to Kupp. Trey Lance and Carson Wentz both ascended to be top NFL prospects but in both cases, they suffered disastrous injuries.

Lance's ACL tear arguably cost him his chances with the San Francisco 49ers. Carson Wentz also saw his 2017 MVP-level season end early due to an untimely ACL injury as well.

Ad

In more recent years, Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has also battled injuries as a graduate of the FCS. At least for now, FCS players have their biggest downside made quite clear.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit the "Ross Tucker Show," and H/T Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LA Rams Nation! Check out the latest Rams Schedule and dive into the LA Rams Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.