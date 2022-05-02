“Don’t think Ryan Tannehill isn’t playing for his job” - NFL analyst thinks Malik Willis could see the field in rookie year for Titans

Malik Willis and Ryan Tannehill share an NFL roster. After a long slide, Willis is now sitting behind the veteran quarterback at the Tennessee Titans.

In most scenarios, having a top quarterback prospect on the same roster as the veteran starter puts an expiration date on the veteran starter. However, considering Willis' selection in the third round, some are saying the quarterback doesn't have a shot to play this year.

That said, one NFL analyst has declared herself to be in stark opposition to this line of thought. Speaking on Good Morning Football, NFL analyst Kay Adams believes there is a decent chance Willis will see the field this year. Here's how she framed her thoughts:

"So Malik Willis is who I'm looking at with Tennessee. Of course, they have Ryan Tannehill. He’s due almost $40 million a year for the next two years. But don't think Ryan Tannehill isn’t playing for his job a bit."

Adams admitted that she wanted him to stay on the sidelines and learn. However, she said that Tannehill's play may force the team's hand:

"And in my eyes, yes, I just want him to develop. I don't want to see him out there. I want to see him sit behind Ryan Tannehill. You know my taste of Ryan Tannehill is three interceptions in a game against the Bengals. Not even that, but taking a step back in general last year."

She continued by opining that if Tannehill struggles and Willis heats up in practice, a swap may be inevitable thanks to high expectations:

"So don't think that if he struggles a little bit, and that's why I'm watching Malik through the offseason through training camp. If [Willis is] picking up that offense, and if he's dazzling and I'm hearing from Titans beat writers that he's crushing it?"

Adams finished her points by reminding the world that the team's goal of winning a Super Bowl is prioritized over simply being in the conversation:

"He [could see] the field a little bit. This was the number one seed last year. Do you think they're not under the gun to get to a Super Bowl? They certainly are."

Ryan Tannehill's playoff struggles with the Titans

Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots

In other words, a .500 record from veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill might not be enough to keep the rookie at bay. The Titans finished the year with the top seed in the AFC, so anything much less than that could start the countdown timer on Tannehill's future.

In recent years, the quarterback has proven to be the difference between a .500 team and a strong playoff contender.

The quarterback was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2012. Throughout his six-season tenure, his biggest sticking point was his availability. Aside from that, when healthy, the quarterback struggled to compete in division races with the New England Patriots.

During his stint in Miami, Ryan Tannehill helped the team make one playoff appearance while throwing for 123 touchdowns and 75 interceptions, as per Pro Football Reference. When he landed with the Tennessee Titans in 2019, Marcus Mariota was in the final stages of wearing out his welcome with the team.

In the minds of many, the former Dolphins quarterback was signed to take over if the quarterback failed to meet expectations. Tannehill did exactly that in that very season.

Since then, the Titans have made the playoffs in three straight seasons. However, after going 3-1 in their first playoff appearance under the quarterback, the team has lost their first playoff game in back-to-back seasons.

As Adams said, the Titans are a team that has Super Bowl aspirations and is willing to make big moves to inch closer to that goal. Will Malik Willis find the field in 2022, just as the former Dolphins quarterback found the field in 2019? Only time will tell.

