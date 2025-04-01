Jerry Jones isn’t sweating Micah Parsons’ contract extension, at least not publicly. On Tuesday, the Cowboys owner made it clear that he doesn’t see Parsons’ deal as pressing.

“I don’t view it as urgent at all," Jones said, via The Athletic's Jon Machota. "I’d rather pay more and get it right.”

Dallas is reportedly prepared to make Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, with an annual salary exceeding Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25 million per year. The Cowboys and Parsons have agreed on multiple framework parameters, but there's a holdup, as his agent, David Mulugheta, was not included in the negotiations. The two sides haven’t spoken since the NFL Combine and Jones seems completely unbothered.

At the NFL’s annual league meeting, Jones doubled down and said that he spent five to six hours discussing the deal directly with Parsons.

"I know that I've spent five, six hours with him myself and had a lot of discussions. Most of the issues are in agreement, and I've discussed it all," Jones said. "We obviously don't have an agreement relative to a new contract. Micah is under contract. So we'll see how that goes. It's not uncommon for me to visit directly with players, and in this particular case, that's what I'm doing."

Jones also pointed out that he has negotiated deals one-on-one before, referencing Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders. His relationship with Parsons has also been personal — the two met at AT&T Stadium in January to discuss his future and Parsons joined Jones in his Super Bowl suite in Vegas.

Jerry Jones faces draft dilemma: Tetairoa McMillan's physicality vs. Travis Hunter's dual threat

Jerry Jones has a tough call to make. With the NFL draft around the corner, the Dallas Cowboys need an offensive boost and two names are in the mix: Tetairoa McMillan or Travis Hunter.

McMillan, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound wide receiver from Arizona, has been a vertical monster in college football. In 2024, he racked up 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns, proving he can dominate in jump-ball situations. His 90 receptions in 2023 showed that he's more than just a deep threat and his 15.7 yards per catch makes him an ideal red-zone weapon.

Given that Dallas ranked 31st in red-zone efficiency last season, pairing McMillan with CeeDee Lamb could be a game-changer.

However, there’s Travis Hunter. The two-way phenom had 1,258 receiving yards and four interceptions in 2024. Jones loves a showman and Hunter fits that mold perfectly. He’s a top-five talent so Dallas would need to trade up and that won’t come cheap.

