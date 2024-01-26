"Don’t want him": Packers nation in a frenzy as Brandon Staley eyes Green Bay's DC spot

While Brandon Staley likely had a negative out-of-body experience to wrap up his season, Green Bay Packers fans had a positive one. With the dominating victory over the Dallas Cowboys and near win over the San Francisco 49ers, fans believed the team was trending up. Instead, those same fans were shocked to hear that Green Bay would interview the former LA Chargers head coach.

As per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman, Staley is a candidate for the Packers' defensive coordinator role.

"Don’t want him!" a fan replied.

Examining Brandon Staley's case to join Packers

Brandon Staley at Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Green Bay Packers fans are nearly ubiquitous in their reaction to the team taking a look at Brandon Staley. However, few pointed to Staley's last stint as defensive coordinator when he was with the LA Rams. He couldn't duplicate his success as a head coach, but as a defensive coordinator, he had massive success.

He only spent the 2020 season with the LA Rams, but Staley managed to lead them to the No. 1 defense in yards allowed per game, passing yards allowed per game and points allowed per game.

2020 was Jared Goff's final year with the Rams before getting traded to the Detroit Lions, and the quarterback had turned off a lot of fans. Most claim that the team's strength was the defense, which allowed it to sneak into the divisional round of the playoffs.

Because of that run, the Chargers decided to pull the trigger on Staley in the first place. Of course, his coaching record left plenty to be desired. A champion of analytics, the former Chargers coach would often choose unorthodox moments to roll the dice on fourth down and in going-for-two situations.

Those decisions backfired, leading to fans turning against the coach quite quickly.

Despite going 9-8 and 10-8, Staley had essentially lost the fanbase heading into 2023. LA finished at 5-12, and the coach was fired after a 63-21 loss in primetime to rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders.

If the Packers hire Brandon Staley, the hope will be that they can get a 2020 version of the defensive play-caller with less on his plate. With a full year of tape now available on Jordan Love, opposing defenses will take away some of his go-to habits. As such, the team's defense will need to help out more if the offense takes a step back.

Will Brandon Staley become perhaps one of the least popular hires of the coaching cycle?