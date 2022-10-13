Donald Trump’s ‘favorite author’ launches staunch defense of Brett Favre, calls Davante Adams ‘a violent thug’

Brett Favre and Davante Adams have seen their fair share of criticism, particularly in recent weeks.

In Brett Favre's case, the Packers icon is facing heat for playing a part in allegedly misappropriating welfare funds for a volleyball facility at his daughter's school.

Meanwhile, in Adams' case, the wide receiver has been charged with misdemeanour assault for shoving a media member who got in his way after Monday's Raiders-Chiefs matchup.

Participating in the siege of criticism is author Nick Adams, who has seemingly been endorsed by former United States President Donald Trump.

The author took to Twitter to hurl criticism at the wide receiver and defend the former quarterback.

Adams claimed that since the quarterback's actions were intended to help his daughter, the Raiders wide receiver's actions were intended to make himself feel better. It is then clear, according to Adams, who's more in the wrong.

Finally, he added that anyone who disagrees with his stance is a 'fool.' Here's how he put it:

"Brett Favre is guilty of being a loving father. [The Raiders wide receiver] is guilty of being a violent thug.There are absolutely no similarities between the two and anyone who says otherwise is a fool."

Davante Adams in 2022 vs 2021

Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans

Many expected Davante Adams' addition to boost the Las Vegas Raiders offense, but has the move helped his own production?

In a way, yes.

In another way, it's still up in the air.

In 2021, as a member of the Green Bay Packers, Adams earned a career-high 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In 2022, roughly a third of the way through the season, he has earned 414 yards and five touchdowns.

At his current pace, he will earn roughly 15 touchdowns, eclipsing his total from last year. However, in terms of yardage, he is on pace to earn about 1300 yards.

While that's still a respectable number when compared to most wide receivers, it would be one step forward and one step back for the wide receiver.

Of course, the looming misdemeanour assault charge has a chance to derail the wide receiver's production in a big way in 2022.

If convicted, Adams could spend up to 180 days in jail, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If that comes to pass, he would instantly be facing one of the lowest-production seasons since he joined the league in 2014.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Point of clarity on #Raiders WR Davante Adams: He has been charged with a city ordinance violation, which is a little lower than a state misdemeanor assault charge, per the prosecutor's office. It carries a fine of $250 to $1K or up to 180 days in jail or both. Point of clarity on #Raiders WR Davante Adams: He has been charged with a city ordinance violation, which is a little lower than a state misdemeanor assault charge, per the prosecutor's office. It carries a fine of $250 to $1K or up to 180 days in jail or both.

