Donald Trump calls Patrick Mahomes a 'good guy' as Chiefs QB braces for Super Bowl 59

US President Donald Trump has shared his thoughts on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs are looking to win three straight Super Bowls with their star quarterback under center, with Mahomes almost certainly a future Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players of all time.

Ahead of Super Bowl 59, Trump talked about Mahomes and said he's a good guy:

"He’s a pretty good quarterback, right? Yeah, he’s pretty good. He’s a good guy too," Trump said.

Mahomes' wife Brittany was a public Trump supporter ahead of the election, and the President had nice words about the Chiefs quarterback. Mahomes went 392-for-581 for 3.928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions this season. The Chiefs quarterback is a three-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time Super Bowl MVP, and is hoping for a fourth ring this Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes eager to play in front of Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump will be the first sitting President to attend the Super Bowl live as he has announced he will be in attendance. With Trump confirming his place in the crowd, Patrick Mahomes said it's cool to play in front of the sitting President.

“It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting President,” Mahomes said on Wednesday. “Someone that is at the top position in our country. So, I didn't see that clip. Obviously, it's cool to hear that he seen me play football and respects the game that I play."

Patrick Mahomes was referring to a clip that went viral of Trump calling the quarterback a winner ahead of Super Bowl 59.

Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce also says it's cool to play in front of Trump and the current president, regardless of how anyone voted as he is the leader of the country.

"I think it’s a great honor no matter who the president is," Kelce said. "I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."

Super Bowl LIX will take place in New Orleans with kick-off set for 6:30 p.m. ET The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as Kansas City looks to win its third-straight Super Bowl.

