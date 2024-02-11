Donald Trump, just like every American today, is well aware of the biggest game in sports taking place in just a handful of hours. The former president took the time to deliver a timely political maneuver to cash in on the attention focused on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce today.

Here's how he put it:

"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will."

Donald Trump continued, claiming to like the Chiefs tight end despite his assumption that the NFL's face of vaccination dislikes him:

"There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money.

"Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a liberal, and probably can't stand me!"

Explaining Donald Trump's rationale of Travis Kelce's political beliefs

Taylor Swift at 66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Politics have split couples before and will continue to do so as long as democracy exists. Donald Trump's statement essentially accused Kelce of being a Democrat while providing a puzzling assumption of Swift. His logic dictates that as President, he helped Swift instead of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

As such, in a transactional sense, she supports him over Biden. Meanwhile, since vaccination companies have sponsored Patrick Mahomes' tight end, he leans Liberal.

Politics 101 dictates that the older a citizen is, the more likely they are to care about the state of the government and the upcoming election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Because older citizens become more heavily dependent on their government-provided retirement benefits and as they become wealthier even on a smaller scale, the government raising taxes disproportionately affects them, and with retirement as the loss of traditional paychecks gets closer, anything taken away from them in the form of taxes becomes even scarier.

Travis Kelce might be entering retirement age as a football player, but he can still work any other job in the country with or without Jason Kelce and will have employment options for several more decades. Swift can continue playing concerts for another four decades as well.