Donald Trump explains his first meeting with Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi at Super Bowl LIX

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles, it was no less than a memorable day for Patrick Mahomes' family. The Mahomes' got the chance to meet Donald Trump, pictures of which Patrick's brother Jackson also shared on his social media.

Almost a month after making a surprise visit at the Super Bowl, the US President Donald Trump revealed his first-ever meeting with Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi and wife Brittany.

Trump's statement came during an interview with OutKick's Clay Travis, which was released on Sunday.

"I love those two women [Randi Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes]. They're so great and so loyal. As you know, I met Patrick's mother at the game. Just before the game starts she came over," Trump said. [4:25]

Apart from recalling his first meeting with Randi and Brittany Mahomes, Donald Trump also revealed that he is inviting the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House. However, the Chiefs' visit would come after the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate their Super Bowl 59 win.

“I look forward to having the Eagles. And one other thing, we’re going to have the Kansas City Chiefs after that because they missed their turn because of COVID," Trump said. [3:56]

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi recapped 'unforgettable moments' from Paris vacay

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi visited Paris last week with her daughter Mia. On Saturday, Randi recapped her "last day" in Paris via an Instagram post, featuring her adorable pictures with Mia in front of the famous Eiffel Tower.

"It’s our last day in Paris, and what a dream it’s been! So grateful for these unforgettable moments with Mia and all the amazing people we’ve met along the way," Randi captioned her IG post.

In the first two pictures, Randi and Mai can be spotted posting together for an adorable picture with the Eiffel Tower in the background. There were also pictures of them posing with the Olympic Rings. Randi also made headlines last month for giving fans a rare glimpse into her side of the family.

