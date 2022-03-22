REPORT: Surge in donations for Cleveland Crisis Center following Browns' Deshaun Watson trade

Since the Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Crisis Center has seen a significant increase in donations.

Cleveland Browns @Browns OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans OFFICIAL: We have acquired 3-time Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson in a trade with the Texans

The Cleveland Crisis Center stated it has had a massive amount of donations in the days since the team traded for the former Houston Texans quarterback. Many donors note they’re irate that he’s coming to Cleveland and want to have a positive impact.

The Cleveland Crisis Center's director of community engagement, Donisha Greene, said that even though she and her family are longtime Browns fans, she is a survivor and is infuriated by the team’s choice to acquire Watson. She stated:

“We’ve had survivors say, ‘I’ve been a lifelong Browns fans, my family are Browns fans, but I’m also a survivor and I am absolutely outraged by the decision,'” “They’ve said, ‘I’m donating the cost of a season pass or here’s $22 for the 22 women whose voice is silenced.’ Browns fans feel torn. They feel like, if I can hang out and get down with you for years of losing seasons, this is the moment I have to take a stand. It’s a big deal.”

Greene also maintained that the donations to the Cleveland Crisis Center have come not just from the city of Cleveland, but from all over the nation. She stated that donations have been especially strong in numbers from Buffalo, where their fans have frequently supported good causes related to the league.

A number of NFL fans are dismayed that the quarterback came back from last year, only to get all that he desired in a new franchise and a new deal. That being said, many of those fans want to counterbalance that by doing something positive.

You can read more about the Cleveland Crisis Center here.

Deshaun Watson and the Civil Lawsuits

Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

The quarterback will not face any criminal charges for sexual misconduct claims against him as a grand jury in Texas declined to move forward with the charges.

However, the 26-year-old still has 22 current civil suits against him, accusing him of sexual assault and sexual misconduct. Also, the NFL could still suspend Watson for games this upcoming season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Deshaun Watson still faces a potential suspension. Ben Roethlisberger was suspended six games (reduced to four) despite not being charged in 2010. However, there’s a chance that the NFL will wait until the civil cases are resolved. Deshaun Watson still faces a potential suspension. Ben Roethlisberger was suspended six games (reduced to four) despite not being charged in 2010. However, there’s a chance that the NFL will wait until the civil cases are resolved.

We’ll see how all of this plays out throughout the rest of the offseason and the 2022 season.

Edited by Adam Dickson

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Cleveland trading for Deshaun Watson? Yes No 2 votes so far