By this point, Travis Kelce's "love story" with Taylor Swift should be the stuff of legend. But it was supposed to reach 'new heights' on Monday with the first-ever meeting between their respective parents – Donna and Ed Kelce and Andrea and Scott Swift – in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead.

Alas, it did not happen after a spectator died before the last concert in the pop star's Rio de Janeiro tripleheader, postponing it to Monday. Instead, the senior Kelces watched the tight end and the Chiefs lose 21-17.

But as it turns out, Donna never minded not being able to meet Swift. In an exclusive interview for the Daily Mail before the game, she said:

"I'm here to see my sons. So no. I'm not disappointed she's not here. She's wonderful and when she comes it's great but for me it's about them."

Travis Kelce's thoughts on loss to Eagles, according to his elder brother Jason

The rematch with the Eagles was a pivotal one for the Chiefs: win, and they would have the joint-best record in football. But what the Chiefs Kingdom got instead was a brutal exercise in futility, as the team's wide receivers dropped pass after pass en route to blowing a ten-point lead.

And it was something that frustrated Travis Kelce to no end, even though he himself committed errors – a hold, fumble and dropped pass each, in chronological order. His older brother Jason, who plays center for the Eagles, commented on it after the game (via USA TODAY):

“Whenever, after the game, one of the guys is not going to want to talk much. I think, if he’s anything like me, in some ways you’re happy for your brother. Knowing how the game ended for him, he’s probably beating himself up pretty good right now.

“We’ll talk later in the week. It was a hard-fought game. Both sides made plenty of mistakes. The clock ran out. It could have gone either way.”

And indeed, they brought it up on their "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday, with the tight end being very vocal about his team's offensive struggles.