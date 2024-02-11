Donna Kelce is set to have a much easier time at the Super Bowl this year than she did at last year's big game.

In 2023, her loyalties were split, as both her sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, were playing on different teams, forcing her to stay neutral regardless of the game's result. She even wore a half-and-half jersey to show her support for both her sons.

This year, there are no inhibitions, and she is openly supporting Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers. Donna's outfit will also reflect the same. She's sporting a leather jacket, which reads Super Bowl LVIII and Mama Kelce on the back and has Travis' #87 stitched on the sleeve.

Fans on social were thoroughly impressed by her jacket. Here are some of the comments:

Donna Kelce will be present in one of the $1 million suites at the Allegiant Stadium along with son Jason and the rest of the family.