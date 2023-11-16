Apart from her sons Travis (tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs) and Jason (center for the Philadelphia Eagles), Donna Kelce has a new favorite in Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Extra, the Kelce matriarch revealed that she had watched the Eras Tour movie chronicling the backstage preparations and concerts of pop star Taylor Swift.

“I did see the movie recently, I did do that and it was amazing. Yeah, very talented person. I was at ‘The Era's Tour’. It was in a movie theater in Orlando, there were like, very few people had seats - they pre-reserved. So I thought, well, this would be good; I'll go there and nobody will know I'm here, but you know, I just wanted to see what the whole concert looked like.”

She also spoke up on the Kelces’ Thanksgiving plans:

“They're playing football. No, no, no, no. They're practicing. They're playing games on Sunday.”

Donna Kelce, family to meet Swifts in Super Bowl LVII rematch on MNF

Meanwhile, ET has exclusively learned that Donna and Ed Kelce will meet Taylor Swift’s parents, Andrea and Scott, on Monday - during the Super Bowl LVII rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

The game is already being billed as a “family reunion” of sorts, with Travis and Jason Kelce meeting for the second time in the 2023 calendar year.

The former’s Chiefs won the first time, but they have seemingly looked more vulnerable since, with losses to the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. The latter’s Eagles, meanwhile, are the team to beat in the NFC, with only one loss on their ledger.

However, for those expecting the pop star to be in attendance at Arrowhead, they may be in for disappointment. Swift will be in Brazil, continuing her Eras Tour at Rio de Janeiro’s Estadio Nilton Santos, then Sao Paulo’s Allianz Parque. Donna hinted as much in the same Extra interview:

“She has an actual concert a night before; that could be rough, so I am thinking no.”

The game can be seen on ESPN beginning at 8:15 PM ET. ESPN2 and ESPN+ will also offer a ManningCast version, with guests to be announced.