Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have involved each other’s families in their blossoming relationship. The All-Pro tight end flew to Argentina and spent time with Swift’s father while the multi-awarded musician entertained the crowd. Scott Swift also wore a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard while with Kelce.

Meanwhile, the 12-time Grammy Award winner has chatted with Donna Kelce during Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium. But while their parents are part of the picture, the Kelce matriarch said it’s up to them where their connection will lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are writing new chapters together

While Donna Kelce has met Taylor Swift, she and Travis Kelce will carve their path. The Kelce matriarch said in a recent interview with Extra TV’s Billy Bush:

“They're making their own story. And I just, I don't even have to say anything. They're doing it all themselves. So, they're telling their story.”

Expand Tweet

Kelce and Swift’s story started when the All-Pro tight end invited him to watch his games. She responded by gracing the Kansas City Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears. Taylor Swift attended three more games, all Kansas City wins.

Beyond football, Travis Kelce has organized a private party with Swift, his family, and his closest friend in attendance. They have also gone out multiple times, which photographers have documented. Swift and Kelce also had dinner in Argentina and shared a romantic moment on stage.

Swift also changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” in reference to the two-time Super Bowl champion. While the next chapter of their story is unknown, ET Online reported that Kelce’s parents and Swift’s parents will meet in Week 11.

It’s a family affair because Travis and the Chiefs will face his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Monday Night Football showdown. Taylor Swift’s attendance is unknown, given that she will be in Rio de Janeiro for her Eras Tour the day before.

Travis Kelce’s mother watched Taylor Swift’s movie

Donna Kelce shared with Bush that she watched the Eras Tour movie in Orlando, Florida. She went there because nobody thought she’d be there. However, a Swiftie recognized Travis Kelce’s mother and took a picture with her.

She wanted to see what goes on in an Eras Tour concert. After watching the film, she called Taylor Swift a “very talented person.” Meanwhile, even Donna Kelce said that traveling from Brazil to Kansas City would be a “rough” travel for the multi-platinum recording artist.