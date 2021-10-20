"Don't regret it" - Aaron Rodgers has no qualms over Bears taunt

Aaron Rodgers says he has no regrets over his taunting actions in Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears.

A riled-up Rodgers screamed at Bears fans after scoring a touchdown., proclaiming that he "owns" the Bears.

On Tuesday's The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers doubled down and backed up his actions in Chicago:

"It was definitely spur of the moment, It was fun. I don't regret it at all."

Rodgers' 22-5 record against the Chicago Bears is awe-inspiring. The reigning MVP silenced Soldier Field as the Packers cruised to a victory that saw them improve their record to 5-1, and Rodgers was at the heart of it.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter

“I STILL OWN YOU!” Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans 🍿 (via @NFL “I STILL OWN YOU!” Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans 🍿 (via @NFL)

https://t.co/PacXCtnqaC

Rodgers relishes the rivalry

The Bears-Packers rivalry is the most famous rivalry in the NFL. It has always meant so much to the fans of both teams, which is why there could was little surprise when the vitriol poured out of the Chicagoans as Rodgers rushed into the endzone. Elaborating on the celebration, Rodgers said:

"I get down to my knee and I look up, and all I could see and hear was obscenities, and I don't know, spur of the moment, it hit my mind. I talked about the blacking out idea; the blacking out is just things happened that are not planned. I didn't plan on telling the crowd that I owned them. I think, based on the statistical reference of my career winning percentage down there and against them, definitely our teams have done good things. I know I used 'I' a few times, but I do think it's a 'we' thing."

Furthermore, Rodgers loved rushing for the touchdown. As the quarterback ages, the Packers media have criticized his lack of mobility. Rodgers addressed that elephant in the room as well:

"I am proud of my runs, There has been some local media folks in Green Bay who had talked ad nauseam about my decreasing ability to get out of the pocket and make things happen. So to have an explosive run on the first possession, to have a sneak — which that was really for my teammates, especially David Bakhtiari, the biggest troll in the facility now that Corey Linsley's not there any more — he loves to tell me what an awful quarterback sneak guy I am. It's one of his favorite things to do. So to be able to pull that one out and to be able to get the ol' pump fake working to get in the end zone was pretty special."

Also Read

Rodgers has no regrets, and he won't look back on the Bears game. The great quarterback only looks forward, and he is looking towards the game against the Washington Football Team in Week 7. If Rodgers keeps playing at this level, he'll possibly "own" plenty of other franchises, too.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I didn't plan on telling the crowd I owned them.. I know I used I a few times but I do feel like it's a WE thing.. it was definitely spur of the moment but I don't regret it at all" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I didn't plan on telling the crowd I owned them.. I know I used I a few times but I do feel like it's a WE thing.. it was definitely spur of the moment but I don't regret it at all" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/NKvFODoS9C

Edited by Piyush Bisht