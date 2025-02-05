Dontayvion Wicks reacts negatively as Josh Jacobs' comment on Packers WRs sparks controversy

Dontayvion Wicks wasn't so happy with Josh Jacobs' remarks about the Green Bay Packers' needs this offseason. The second-year wide receiver played behind Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in a Packers team that couldn't replicate last season's impact when Jordan Love showed he was the right guy for the job.

It all started when Jacobs said that the Packers' receiving corps is solid and has the potential to do special things in the future, but he believes they need a proven WR1 to lead the squad.

"Obviously, " Jacpbs said. "We got a really young group of receivers. All can be really really really special, but I think personally, we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dontayvion Wicks only responded with emojis to this remark, making it clear he didn't agree with the former Las Vegas Raiders running back.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 👎🏾," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Wicks played his second season with the Packers, recording 39 receptions for 415 receiving yards and five touchdowns. While he wasn't the WR1 of the team, he still took issue with Jacobs' comment about the players ahead of him.

That said, Reed, Watson and Doubs didn't score more than six touchdowns this season, with Wicks following Jayden with his five.

NFL fans react to Dontayvion Wicks' reaction to Josh Jacobs' comments

Just like Dontayvion Wicks reacted to Josh Jacobs' comments, fans also had something to say about his reaction. Some agreed with Jacobs and noted that they need to catch the ball before dismissing his remarks.

"3 Packers wrs are top 5 in the league in drops. Until y'all learn how to catch, Jacobs is right," one fan said.

"Maybe learn to actually catch the ball when it’s thrown to you first," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Others said the issue was Jordan Love and not his receivers and even offered suggestions as to who could be that WR1 option.

"It’s not the WRs. It’s the QB but no one wants to point that out. You’d be number 1 in a team with a competent QB," one fan said.

"He’s right though, y’all have four wr 3s. Time to trade for someone like Darius Slayton who could be a real threat," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

The Packers have significant potential, but it's time to demonstrate they are capable of competing at the highest level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.