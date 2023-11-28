Dorian Thompson-Robinson injury update: Latest on Browns QB for Week 13 Fantasy Football

When the Cleveland Browns spent their fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, they probably did not envision that their season would hinge on the rookie's performance. However, that's the reality for the Browns after Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury.

Thompson-Robinson was surprisingly thrust into the team's starting lineup for their divisional battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. The Browns did not hold back their rookie quarterback and allowed him to attempt 43 passes. He completed 24 for 165 passing yards and threw one interception but did well enough to guide his team to a 13-10 win.

Thompson-Robinson could not replicate his heroics in Week 12, as the Browns lost 29-12 against the Denver Broncos. However, that wasn't the worst news for Cleveland.

What happened to Dorian Thompson-Robinson?

Dorian Thompson-Robinson receives medical attention after huge hit

On a third-down play in the third quarter of the game between the Browns and Broncos, Thompson-Robinson rolled to his right and tried to find a teammate downfield. But as soon as the ball left his palm, the rookie quarterback took a massive hit to the chin from Broncos linebacker Baron Browning and immediately hit the turf.

Thompson-Robinson stayed on the ground and received medical attention while Browning was flagged for roughing the passer. The quarterback exited the game, and backup P.J. Walker took over. Thompson-Robinson was evaluated in the blue medical tent and eventually ruled out with a concussion.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Injury Update

Thompson-Robinson is in the NFL's concussion protocol. Per the latest reports, he's unlikely to be given the green light to play in the Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at home.

In Thompson-Robinson's absence, Walker, who started the season as the second-choice quarterback behind Watson, will take over as the starting quarterback. Free-agent signing Joe Flacco will serve as the team's backup quarterback for the game against the Rams.

When will Dorian Thompson-Robinson return?

Cleveland Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

If all goes well, Thompson-Robinson should be eligible to return for the Browns Week 14 home game against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cleveland will hope that the rookie quarterback clears concussion protocol before hosting the Jaguars. The Browns will also be grateful if Walker can finish the game against the Rams without picking any injuries that would make the Browns' dire quarterback situation worse.

