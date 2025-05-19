“Downfall begins”: NFL fans react as ex-Jets GM Joe Douglas returns to Eagles front office

Fans on X reacted with mixed feelings following the return of former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. The 48-year-old executive, who spent more than five seasons with the Jets without a playoff outing, took a senior scouting job with the team.

Douglas formerly worked as the Eagles' vice president of player personnel from 2016-19 before becoming the Jets GM. While in Philadelphia, he was integral in building the roster that won the franchise its first Super Bowl championship by defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The hiring of Douglas produced mixed reactions on social media, reflecting the different opinions regarding his front office skills.

"Their downfall begins with this hire," one fan posted on X

"He won't have significant impact on player personnel roster moves etc probably will just help with managing the cap stuff like that," suggested another user.

More reactions started pouring in:

One user commented: "That is a great move."

The Eagles announced the hiring on Monday, bringing Douglas back to the organization after his dismissal from the Jets last November following a disappointing 3-8 start. This move comes after Philadelphia lost two key members of their scouting department to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.

From GM to scout: Joe Douglas makes quiet return to NFL after Jets failure

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

Joe Douglas' Jets tenure produced a dismal 30-64 record with no winning seasons during his five-plus years as general manager. His biggest missteps included drafting quarterback Zach Wilson with the second pick in 2021 and the aforementioned Reddick trade with the Eagles.

Despite those misses, Douglas did manage some successes. His 2022 draft class brought in cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, defensive end Jermaine Johnson, and running back Breece Hall, all from within the top 34 picks.

Joe Douglas brings a lot of experience to the Eagles' new job. He began his NFL career as a scout with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000 and won two Super Bowl championships over his 14 years there. He also worked for one year with the Chicago Bears as their director of college scouting in 2015 before coming back to Philadelphia.

This return to the Eagles was foreshadowed last year when Joe Douglas was spotted standing next to Eagles GM Howie Roseman at an Eagles home game. This was shortly after his Jets firing, according to reports.

Joe Douglas will help fill the void left by senior director of college scouting, Anthony Patch, and senior director of scouting, Brandon Hunt. They both departed for roles with the Raiders this offseason.

