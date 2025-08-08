"Dr. had us straight into the ER" - Tyreek Hill's daughter, Capri, faces health scare as estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, reveals concerning details 

Tyreek Hill's estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has shared a health update about their daughter, Capri. On Thursday, she shared a post on Instagram, detailing Capri's health.Keeta posted two snaps, the first of Capri sitting in a hospital bed, and the second being a screenshot of her text to Dr. Jared Friedman. Vaccaro expressed her gratitude to the doctor.&quot;Last night was scary, Capri started feeling warm, super sleepy, and just not herself. I called @drjaredmiami , and within minutes, he had us straight into the ER with an incredible team waiting for us,&quot; Keeta wrote.&quot;Blood work, viral panels, cultures, done swiftly and gently. So grateful for the kind of care that shows up at late night and gets things handled. She’s doing much better today 💖 Thank you, @drjaredmiami 🙏🏽&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter filing for divorce from Tyreek Hill in April, Keeta Vaccaro has been taking care of her baby girl. The couple, who were blessed with their daughter in November, parted ways five months later.In April, Vaccaro filed for divorce after a reported domestic violence incident. In her filing, the social media star said that Hill doesn’t get involved with Capri’s life, and when she talked about it to him, he reportedly “grabbed the baby,&quot; per People magazine.Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, shares snaps of Capri's outing with her cousinTyreek Hill’s estranged wife, Keeta Vaccaro, has been enjoying her motherhood journey and often shares her daughter’s pictures on social media.She has also created Capri's Instagram account. Earlier this week, she shared a few pictures on her daughter's account with a sweet caption:&quot;Spending time with my cousins.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the first snap, Capri’s brother held her. She wore a pink and white dress and a matching bow hairband as she enjoyed a fun time with the cousins.Meanwhile, on Sunday, Vaccaro shared an adorable picture of Capri standing on a car seat “ready for Church.&quot; Last month, she shared Capri’s first step video on social media.Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill is gearing up for his fourth season with the Miami Dolphins. The wide receiver recorded 959 receiving yards last season. The Dolphins start the new season on Sept. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.